GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

GIGABYTE's Z690 AORUS Master motherboard is an impressive product at nearly half the cost of the Xtreme! Let's take a look.

@TylerBernath
Published Fri, Dec 24 2021 9:50 AM CST
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: GIGABYTE (Z690AORUSMASTER)
Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 45 IMAGES

Running down the AORUS portfolio from GIGABYTE, we had both the Master and Pro boards sent over for review. Hitting the bench first is the Master, a full-featured board that lives just under the Xtreme and is more reasonably priced for gamers and enthusiasts looking to build on Z690.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 02 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Specifications offer up LGA1700 socket support on the Z690 chipset. The Master is a DDR5 platform supporting four DIMMs and a maximum capacity of 128GB, speeds of 4800MHz. UHD 770 integrated graphics on the K series CPUs are supported through DisplayPort 1.2 on the rear panel. PCI Express support includes one x16 slot running at Gen5 speeds and two x16 slots, both pulling from the chipset at Gen3 x4.

Storage interfaces include five m.2 connections, one pulling CPU lanes at Gen4 with the other four pull from chipset at Gen4 and Gen3, respectively. Six SATA connections round out the storage setup; all connections support Intel VMD RAID and Optane Memory.

Networking connectivity includes Wi-Fi 63 with the Intel AX210 chipset; LAN is powered by the Marvell AQC113C 10Gbe, supporting the multi-gig operation. USB 3.2 is supported throughout the board with an external port on the rear I/O and internally with headers. The rear I/O includes a Gen2x2 and five Gen2 ports in red and another four Gen 1 ports in blue. Audio is pushed through the now-aging ALC1220 chipset from Realtek, but GIGABYTE does include the ESS 9118 DAC.

The MSRP of the Z690 AORUS Master comes in at $469.99.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master

Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

Packaging and Accessories

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The packaging features a large AORUS logo with branding to the right. Down below, we have socket and chipset support.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The rear of the packaging includes features to the right and specs right below, including a rear I/O layout.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Accessories include Wi-Fi antenna, SATA cables, and RGB extensions.

Z690 AORUS Master Overview

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 08 | TweakTown.com

The Master is a dark board in the colorway very similar to the Xtreme, with full board heat sinks covering much of the real estate. VRM cooling is premium with legit fin arrays, while the bottom of the board includes three shielded PCIe slots.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 09 | TweakTown.com

The back of the board has additional armor to add rigidity to the board.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Rear I/O includes a full host of USB 3.2, eleven ports two going to USB-C. We have Multi-gig support for the LAN port and gold connectors for Wi-Fi and Audio.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Starting at the bottom of the board, we have front panel audio, several RGB connections, and the PCIe slots above.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Continuing on, we run into USB 2.0 headers, fan connections, and the front panel.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Around the corner, we push into SATA.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Further up the side, we have USB 3.2 headers, both Gen 1 and Gen2, alongside the 24pin and debug LED.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Across the top, we have fan headers and RGB connections.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Two eight-pin connections wrap up this board.

UEFI, Software and Test System

UEFI

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 20 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 22 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 23 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 24 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 25 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 26 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 27 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 28 | TweakTown.com

BIOS layout is identical to the Xtreme; starting with the easy mode, you will get all information about the CPU and RAM along the top, including frequency and temperature. The boot sequence shows installed drives and fan controls to the right.

Advanced mode is where you will find tweaking tools for CPU and memory, including voltages. AORUS has additional options in the IO Ports menu; these include the ability to disable IGP and configure LAN controls, Thunderbolt, and storage.

Motherboard Software

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 30 | TweakTown.com

RGB Fusion allows you to control all the functionality of the board, including the individual ports.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 31 | TweakTown.com

The easy tune allows you to perform on-the-fly configuration of the Xtreme while in Windows.

Motherboard Testing Supporters

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 36 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent supports our storage testing with the Rocket 4 Plus.

TweakTown Intel Motherboard Test System

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 34 | TweakTown.com

Above, we have our system set up and tested with CPUz.

Cinebench R23 and AIDA64

Cinebench and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 40 | TweakTown.com

We are starting to populate charts with boards, and for the most part, performance has been nearly identical across the board. For the Master, we found 1984 with 1T.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 41 | TweakTown.com

nT showed 27482 for the Master.

AIDA64

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 42 | TweakTown.com

AES offers are the highest performance yet at 140702 for the AORUS Master.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.com

SHA3 tapped in at 5138.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 44 | TweakTown.com

Memory throughput pushed 75K read, 71K write, and 73K copy.

PCMark10,3DMark and CrossMark Benchmarks

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 45 | TweakTown.com

Overall, we grabbed a score of 9430 with the Master in PCMark.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

Score breakdown shows solid performance in Digital Content.

CrossMark

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 47 | TweakTown.com

AORUS Master brought in 2311 in CrossMark.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 48 | TweakTown.com

Breakdown of CrossMark showed the highest results in Creativity.

3DMark

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 49 | TweakTown.com

CPU Profile in 3DMark has the Master on par with past platforms tested.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 50 | TweakTown.com

Timespy landed with an overall score of 15592.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 51 | TweakTown.com

The Master offers performance right with past platforms, a touch quicker than the Xtreme in this scenario.

Gaming and System I/O Benchmarks

Gaming Benchmarks

Gaming

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 52 | TweakTown.com

Tomb Raider showed equal performance for all boards tested, pretty much 195 FPS for 1080p and 146 FPS for 1440p.

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 53 | TweakTown.com

FCND showed similar performance here as well, 170 FPS for 1080p and 1440p tapping 150 FPS.

Storage with CrystalDiskMark

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 54 | TweakTown.com

Storage performance was fantastic, NVMe topping 7019 MB/s with our Sabrent Rocket Plus; Gen 2x2 at 2011 MB/s followed by Gen 2 at 1071 MB/s and Gen 1 at 459 MB/s.

Power Consumption

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 55 | TweakTown.com

Power consumption for the Xtreme was 51 watts at idle, and full load with R23 peaked at 327 watts.

Final Thoughts

AORUS Master ends our testing as a fantastic board that's well equipped and priced at nearly half of the Xtreme, making it a more viable option for gamers to build on. Connectivity is excellent, offering everything outside of Thunderbolt 4, including 10Gbe and WiFi6e on top of 20Gbps USB 3.2 and the standard run of Gen 1 and 2 ports.

As I've stated in the past, we don't typically see much variance in performance with the same platform; apart from BIOS tuning, these boards all perform the same. The Master held true to this running right alongside previous platforms, AIDA memory being the only standout where it was a bit lower, due to the BIOS not wanting to run the memory at 5200MHz, opting for 4800 instead.

As a platform, the Master is likely a better choice for many of you; it offers a top-notch VRM; a 19-phase all-digital design for the CPU alone- plenty for even the 12900K. It has all the connectivity one would want, including eleven USB ports on the rear I/O, 10Gbe, and WiFi6. Audio is a bit dated but still not the worst and does include an ESS DAC for headphone users.

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

95%

Value

95%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

GIGABYTE's Z690 AORUS Master is a high level platform offering legit connectivity at an affordable price.

93%

GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Master

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

