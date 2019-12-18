NZXT Announces World of Warcraft® H510 PC Gaming Case

December 17, 2019 - The release of H510 World of Warcraft® Alliance and Horde Mid-Tower Cases for the fifth entrant of NZXT's limited edition CRFT series.

Declare your allegiance in World of Warcraft as you battle for Azeroth's future with two special-edition NZXT H510 mid-tower cases. Each case is specially designed to show your pride for your favorite faction while keeping the signature look and functionality of NZXT's award-winning H Series. The H510 Alliance and H510 Horde cases are themed in each faction's colors with their respective logo proudly emblazoned on the front panel of the case. Whether you are for the Horde or the Alliance, this is the perfect case for your next Mythic raid or PvP Arena match.

Features the iconic colors and designs of the Alliance and Horde

Backlit Alliance or Horde logo displayed on the front panel

Limited edition run with only 1000 units of each case produced

Modern design and builder-friendly features

USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

Tempered glass side panel showcases your build

Wire management made easy with an intuitive, cable management system

Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

Price:

MSRP: $199.99