Discord confirms user personal data was stolen by hackers

Discord has confirmed that user information was used as leverage by an unauthorized party in an attempt to extort a financial ransom from Discord.

TL;DR: Discord confirmed a breach of a third-party customer service provider, exposing limited user data such as contact details, partial billing info, support messages, and some government ID images. Discord revoked access, is investigating with forensics experts, notifying affected users, and cooperating with law enforcement to address the incident.

Discord has confirmed in a recent press release that one of the company's third-party customer service providers was breached by an unauthorized party, which gained access to information about users.

The press release states that one of Discord's third-party customer service providers was breached by an "unauthorized party," and that this party accessed information on users, such as conversations they have had with Customer Support or Trust & Safety agents. Discord writes that it immediately revoked the customer support provider's access to its ticketing system as the company continues its investigation into the situation.

Discord states this unauthorized party only gained access to the third-party customer service provider, and not Discord itself. Furthermore, Discord states the impact of the breach is only a "limited number of users," and once the breach was detected, it severed the third-party's connection to its ticketing system, began working with a leading computer forensics firm to support its investigation, and engaged with law enforcement.

As for the users, Discord states it's currently in the process of contacting all users who the breach has impacted. Notably, Discord writes that a third party attempted to use its access to the customer support service as leverage to extort a financial ransom from Discord.