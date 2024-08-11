PUBG parent Krafton buys Tango Gameworks, new Hi-Fi Rush games on the way

Tango Gameworks now has a new home at Krafton, the parent company of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and the rights to Hi-Fi Rush also carry over too.

Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Corp and Striking Distance Studios, has acquired Tango Gameworks from Xbox.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago, ZeniMax shut down Tango Gameworks. Now the studio has been bought out by South Korean gaming giant Krafton for an undisclosed amount. While not all properties are coming over with the sale, Krafton has acquired the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Xbox.

In the press release announcement (see below), Krafton confirms that it's working with ZeniMax to ensure a "smooth transition" of the teams so that more Hi-Fi Rush games can be made in the future. Tango and the Hi-Fi Rush series now has a new lease on life--which is great news amid the sea of layoffs in the games industry.