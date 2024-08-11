PUBG parent Krafton buys Tango Gameworks, new Hi-Fi Rush games on the way

Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Corp and Striking Distance Studios, has acquired Tango Gameworks from Xbox.
A bit ago, ZeniMax shut down Tango Gameworks. Now the studio has been bought out by South Korean gaming giant Krafton for an undisclosed amount. While not all properties are coming over with the sale, Krafton has acquired the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Xbox.
In the press release announcement (see below), Krafton confirms that it's working with ZeniMax to ensure a "smooth transition" of the teams so that more Hi-Fi Rush games can be made in the future. Tango and the Hi-Fi Rush series now has a new lease on life--which is great news amid the sea of layoffs in the games industry.
KRAFTON, Inc. today welcomed the talented people of Tango Gameworks to their team, marking an exciting moment in the company's global expansion and its first significant investment in the Japanese video game market. This strategic move will include the rights to Tango Gameworks' acclaimed IP, Hi-Fi RUSH.
As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects. KRAFTON intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans.
There will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi RUSH game.
This integration reinforces KRAFTON's dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content. The addition of Tango Gameworks represents a strategic alignment with KRAFTON's mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.