Microsoft highlights importance of games like Hi-Fi Rush a day after firing its developers

Only one day after closing four game studios under its Bethesda arm, Microsoft has highlighted the need for smaller games to be developed.

The head of Xbox Game Studios has shared internal remarks that highlight Microsoft's goal to obtain more smaller games that give Xbox "prestige and awards".

It was only a few days ago that Xbox Game Studios announced it was letting go four development studios under its Bethesda brand. The move to close the development studio was done under Xbox's goal of "reprioritization of titles and resources," according to an internal email sent to studios by Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios. Now, The Verge has reported Booty told listeners in a call, "We need smaller games that give us prestige and awards".

The publication writes that some listeners in the call were surprised by the remarks as one of the developer studios closed by Microsoft was Tango Gameworks, the creators of the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush. The title by Tango is a rhythm action game that features music by The Black Keys and Nine Inch Nails, while having an art style that was reminiscent of old PS2 games.

Furthermore, Hi-Fi Rush reached 3 million unit sales just four months after its release, going on to win a Game Award, a Game Developers Choice award and a BAFTA award. Moreover, Aaron Greenberg, vice president of Xbox games marketing, wrote on X during the peak traction of the game, Hi-Fi Rush "was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations."

All of the things that Booty says Xbox wants out of a game Tango Gameworks made with Hi-Fi Rush, which begs the question as to why Microsoft would choose to close the game's developer.