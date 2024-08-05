Foxconn still plans to ship NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers on schedule in Q4 2024 amid issues

Foxconn plans to ship NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers on schedule: Q4 2024, and is the only contract serer maker able to get enough Blackwell supply.

NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell AI GPU has been reportedly experiencing some issues, which have caused some major delays that will see shipments kicking off in 2025... except for Foxconn.

Foxconn is the only company that has received enough of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB200 Superchips, so it will be the only company pumping out new GB200 AI servers. According to UDN, they will be available in Q4 2024.

NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers were meant to be shipping in large quantities in Q4 2024, but the yield issues with B200 forcing a redesign for B200A this time next year, is causing some major headaches for some of the biggest companies on the planet. UDN reports that it was found that the problem could stem from "unsatisfactory" yield rates of the advanced packaging required for GB200.

UDN reports that the affected chips are the "mainly" non-public version GB200, while the supply of the public version of GB200 is "still stable". The only manufacturer that will be shipping GB200 AI servers in Q4 2024, as scheduled, is Foxconn, as the company won orders for NVIDIA's public version of GB200 AI servers, so the public version is shipping first.

The "public version" of GB200 AI servers is the reference design from NVIDIA for its customers, and not a custom GB200 AI server. If the customer has customized needs, then the GB200 AI server would be a non-public item, which is why Foxconn is able to get GB200 AI servers out in the last quarter of this year, versus shipping in 2025 like everybody else.

Foxconn is NVIDIA's largest partner for its new Blackwell-based GB200 AI server, with 40-50% of the contract. Because of this, Foxconn is able to pump out the public version of GB200 AI servers later this year, which we should hear more about in the weeks ahead.