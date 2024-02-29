Next Battlefield game will have a free-to-play battle royale mode like Warzone

The next Battlefield game that's expected to release in October 2025 is expected to arrive with a dedicated free-to-play battle royale mode.

Electronic Arts' next Battlefield game is expected to be released with a dedicated battle royale mode that will be free-to-play, according to a new report from Insider Gaming.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The recently released exclusive report outlines what we can expect from the next installment in Electronic Arts' Battlefield franchise. The next Battlefield game is being developed by Ripple Effect, who is being headed by Christian Grass, a former DICE LA member. Insider Gaming reports it has been informed the next mainline Battlefield game will be taking a "back to its roots approach" that will include classic 64-player matches, a return to its four-class system, and a complete overhaul of its in-game destruction systems.

Notably, the publication states it's learned the next Battlefield will be set in modern times, specifically between the dates of 2025 and 2030. As for the story, it will be focussed on modern technology used in war. Furthermore, Insider Gaming learned Ripple Effect is working on a "new experience" for the coming Battlefield game - a Battle Royale title that's going to be free-to-play and follow in the footsteps of Call of Duty: Warzone, which was released as free-to-play but included in next installment in the franchise.

Lastly, the next Battlefield currently has two game modes, the Battle Royale mode and "Gauntlet" mode, which will be a game where teams of players compete against each other for object-based modes.