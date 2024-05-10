EA CEO says next-gen Battlefield has 'the largest Battlefield team in franchise history'

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the next Battlefield game that will be developed will have the 'largest team in franchise history'.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during the company's recent quarterly earnings call that the next Battlefied game will be developed by the "largest team in franchise history".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During the call, the EA CEO seemed to take on that Battlefield 2042 was a pile of junk, where he said "players have made it clear that they wanted an even deeper experience". I don't think players wanted a "deeper experience," they just wanted a great Battlefield game and to not see their franchise burning into the ground.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

Wilson did say that EA is still committed to the live service models, after a survey earlier this year that pointed out that 70% of surveyed developers are worried about the sustainability of live service games. The new Battlefield game in development will have a "connected" side for single-player, but the EA CEO didn't walk us through how that would work.

EA is also pushing all-in when it comes to generative AI, where the company will train AI models on 40 years of game data. Wilson explained the AI side of things: "As a company, we've been deeply tied to AI since our inception. It has been the very center of all of the games that we create, replicating human intelligence in the context of a gameplay experience. But certainly, as we think about the wave of generative AI today and as it merges into artificial general intelligence, broadly, we're still very early".

Personally, the most exciting thing about the new Battlefield game is that it will reportedly feature "the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry". You can read more on that story in the links above.