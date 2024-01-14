The next Battlefield will have 'most realistic, exciting destruction effects in the industry'

A new job listing for VFX Director at Ripple Effect, looking for someone to help develop 'most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry'.

The next-generation Battlefield game is currently in development with Ripple Effect, which was previously known as DICE LA, where we're being teased that it will feature "the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry".

EA hasn't spilled much at all on the new Battlefield after the disaster of Battlefield 2042. But... now we've got Tech4Gamers spotting a new job listing for a VFX Director at Ripple Effect... and we're hearing about what the next-gen Battlefield game could offer when it comes to destruction technology, something the franchise has been known for (greatly) in previous installments.

"Ripple Effect, an evolution of Battlefield's DICE LA, is a Los Angeles and Vancouver-based game studio on a mission to build community-first experiences through continuous innovation and boundary breaking technology".

The post continues: "We are looking for a Senior 3D Artist like you to help us create the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry. You will report to our Art Line Manager, based in our studio in Los Angeles, CA. We are looking for candidates located in Vancouver with remote options".

The job listing has some of the work task examples, which is explained: "In this hands-on role, you will create stunning real-time visual effects using a matery of high-quality particle effects, textures, and shaders".

