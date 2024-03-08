NVIDIA GeForce Now gets G-Sync and Reflex, so it's 'nearly indistinguishable' from a local PC

Or so NVIDIA claims anyway, and clearly, these two technologies are going to be of major benefit to subscribers signed up for the cloud gaming service.

NVIDIA has beefed up its GeForce Now streaming service with support for a couple of its key technologies for ensuring a smoother and less laggy gaming experience.

The cloud gaming product now has support for G-Sync, so if your display has it on board, you'll now benefit from its ability to minimize any screen tearing and stuttering.

On top of that, NVIDIA Reflex support is here (when streaming at 60 fps or 120 fps, so those running 240 fps on the Ultimate tier don't get it), which reduces input lag (with supported games). In other words, when you click the mouse to fire your gun, for example, that happens just a touch faster - which can, of course, be the difference between life or death in a competitive shooter.

In combination - on Windows and macOS - of this pairing means that those on the Ultimate tier get a very low latency game streaming experience which is, in NVIDIA's words, "nearly indistinguishable from using a local PC."

Although that very much depends on the quality and speed of your internet connection, of course, as is the case with any streaming service (whether gaming or otherwise).

A further noteworthy change is the addition of Day Passes of both the Priority and Ultimate variety, giving you 24 hours of play on those tiers for a one-off payment of $3.99 or $7.99 respectively. That's a pretty useful new option if you want to try out GeForce Now, or see how the RTX 4080-powered package ramps up the experience (with 4K resolution supported, of course - or the mentioned 240 fps as an alternative, for gaming when your frame rate needs trump that of visual quality).

Magic addition?

As ever, GeForce Now has got some new games this week, although nothing you're that likely to have heard of, except for The Thaumaturge maybe, which has got a pretty warm reception from some critics. That said, the Steam reviews are a bit mixed, and some gamers feel it starts out well, but then gets stale pretty quickly.

Other fresh recruits to the cloud gaming library include an action RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and a boxing game called Undisputed which is still in early access. Going by the Steam reviews, the latter has come off the rails with the addition of the career mode, which sounds disappointing (even if the actual core boxing mechanics are decent).

Anyhow, if you want the full list of new games on GeForce Now for this week, here it is: