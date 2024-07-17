Amazon slashes prices on Apple products for Prime Day, discounts up to 32%

Amazon Prime DDay is here, and the limited-time deals have hit the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch, with discounts of up to 32%.

Apple products are rarely discounted, but Amazon's Prime Day seems to be an exception to the general rule, as there are limited time deals of up to 32% currently available.

Amazon Prime Day is here and only running between July 16 and July 17, and during that period of time, the website is overrun with some incredible deals, making it a great time to pick up some new products at prices that are better than average. Prime Day has slashed prices across a variety of PC hardware, such as gaming monitors, SSDs, gaming laptops, CPUs and more.

What has also been discounted is Apple products, particularly the AirPods Max Wireless, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), and the Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm). Below are the listed deals, how much you will save if you purchase during Prime Day deals.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - List Price: $549.00 - 28% off - now $394.99

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds - List Price: $249.00 - 32% off - now $168.99

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds - List Price: $169.00 - 29% off - now $119.99

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport - List Price: $399.00 - 30% off - now $279.99

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

