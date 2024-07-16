Corsair's 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2024

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you are after some new PC gear, now might be the time to have a look at the slashed prices on Corsair products.

Amazon has launched its Prime Day deals, which means prices across the vast online retailer have slashed considerably.

If you need a new PC upgrade to get those extra frames in your favorite game, are looking to add a small accessory to your already awesome setup, or just want an entirely new gaming rig, Corsair has your back as it has slashed prices on Amazon across its various products. Below is a list of the best deals you will find on during Prime Day, which will run from July 16 to July 17, 2024.

First, we have the 5000D AIRFLOW TG Black, a tempered glass mid-tower case that, if you purchase during Prime Day, will save you $50, as it's discounted by 29%. As for cooling, there are various products discounted by 22%, but what stood out is the H150i ELIT LCD XT WHT, which will be priced at $232.75. For entire pre-built gaming PCs there is the Corsair Vengeance i7500 Gaming PC, originally priced at $2,499, but is going for $1,999, saving you $500 or 20%.

Corsair is known for its DRAM offerings and during Prime Day it's reduced the price of its Vengeance DDR5 64Gb kit by 22%, bringing it down to $144.99. As for accessories or peripherals, the Elgato Wave Mic Arm has received a 30% price reduction, bringing it down to $69.99, while the Void Elite Wireless white has been slashed by 36%. Links to all of these deals and more can be found below.

Corsair Amazon Prime Day Deals

Corsair 5000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black - retail price $174.99 - deal price $124.99 - 29% off - $50.00 off

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU Cooler - $299.99 retail price - deal price $232.75 - 22% off - save $67.24

Corsair Vengeance i7500 Series Gaming PC - retail price $2,499.99 - deal price $1,999.99 - 20% off - save $500.00

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 RAM 64GB (2x32GB) 5200MHz CL40 - retail price $184.99 - deal price $144.99 - 22% off - save $40.00

Elgato Wave Mic Arm - Premium Broadcasting Boom Arm - retail price $99.99 - deal price $69.99 - 30% off - save $30.00

Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset - 7.1 Surround Sound - retail price $109.99 - deal price $69.99 - 36% off - save $40.00

Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE Gaming Mouse For MOBA - retail price $79.99 - deal price $49.99 - 38% off - save $30.00

CORSAIR RM850x Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - retail price $149.99 - deal price $99.99 - 33% off - $50.00 off