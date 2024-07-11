AMD announces $665 million takeover of Europe's largest AI lab

AMD has announced it's taking over Europe's largest private artificial intelligence lab Silo AI, in a move to expand its presence in the AI sector.

AMD has announced a major move into the AI industry, and it appears to be undoubtedly a strategic acquisition to gain a foothold in the growing sector currently dominated by NVIDIA.

Reports indicate AMD is purchasing for $655 million Finnish start-up Silo AI, an AI software company that focuses on integrating AI solutions into already operating businesses. The transaction will grant AMD access to several prominent brands, such as Rolls-Royce, Unilever, Alliance, and Phillips. The idea behind the acquisition is AMD will be able to power and scale Silo AI's software, which includes multi-lingual large language models (LLMs).

AMD will be able to achieve this through its AI-capable chips, which, at the moment, are the types of chips that couldn't be in more demand. NVIDIA becoming the world's most valuable company is a testament to the demand of AI chips, and this acquisition by AMD is certainly a move by the Red Team to eventually steal away some of NVIDIA's market dominance.

Notably, Silo AI currently works on providing software for the automotive industry, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial user bases. Once the deal is completely finalized, Silo AI will be absorbed by AMD's Artificial Intelligence Group, with AMD CEO Lisa Su saying the deal will enable AMD to increase its development in open-source AI software.