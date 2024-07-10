Microsoft announces its killing support for a version of Windows 11

Microsoft has announced it will end support for one version of Windows 11, as the company says it's about to reach its end-of-service date.

Microsoft previously announced it was ending support for the world's most popular operating system, Windows 10, and now the Redmond company has announced a version of Windows 11 will soon be losing support.

Microsoft took to its blog on Monday to announce an older version of Windows 11 will soon be reaching its end-of-support date, meaning it will no longer receive any security and preview updates. The blog post states Microsoft will end support for Windows 11 22H2 on October 8, 2024, and after that date, users will need to update to Windows 11 23H3 to receive up-to-date security patches.

Notably, the PSA from Microsoft affects Windows Home, Pro, and Business users. Choosing not to update your Windows will result in your PC becoming vulnerable to viruses, malicious attacks, malware, and other forms of digital infiltration. However, if you are already using Windows 11 it's very easy to update by proceeding through the following steps: Settings > Windows Update > Check updates.

