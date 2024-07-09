Acer, ASUS strong June 2024 sales led by 'strong shipments' of AI PCs, recovery in PC sector

Taiwan's two major PC vendors, Acer and ASUS, had strong June and Q2 2024 sales led by strong shipments of AI PCs, and recovery of the PC sector.

Taiwan's two major PC vendors Acer and ASUS saw strong June and Q2 2024 sales led by strong shipments of new AI PCs and a recovery of the PC sector.

In a new report from outlet UDN, we're learning that Acer reported a 33.4% year-on-year increase in June revenue up to NT$28.2 billion (around $865 million USD or so), while ASUS reported a 21.5% year-on-year increase to NT$58.4 billion (around $1.79 billion USD or so).

ASUS said that its PC product shipments in Q2 2024 were "better than expected" and alongside AI server shipments, its brand revenue in Q2 2024 record a record high for the same period of last year. ASUS emphasized that the company has taken the lead in launching Copilot+ PC systems, with the most extensive AI innovation applications from June to July, and will continue to expand its various AI applications and product innovations to fully deplop the new growth cycle of AI.

Among them, the revenue of PC and monitor products increase by 16.9% year-on-year in Q2 2024, with the revenue of those products in the first half of 2024 increasing 15.8% year-on-year.

Acer chairman Chen Junsheng said that he has seen the demand for AI PCs and went to the southern channel in Taiwan before, where he said judging from local feedback that "about 80% to 90% of new PC purchases now discuss AI PCs".

UDN reports that the market is "optimistic" but of course it is, Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, and every other company in the technology industry is pushing all-in on AI PCs. We're not going to hear the end of it until this crashes and burns, or is shoved into our PCs with or without our consent. The AI PC is here to stay, what are your thoughts on that?