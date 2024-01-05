ASUS preps ROG NUC, its first ultra-compact gaming PC will debut at CES 2024

ASUS ROG NUC confirmed, with the world's first ROG NUC to be unveiled in full at CES 2024 on January 8... is this your new SFF gaming PC?

ASUS has officially teased its first gaming NUC, with a brief teaser posted on X, and will join existing pre-built gaming designs like the ROG C22H. Check out the ASUS ROG NUC:

6

ASUS ROG NUC teaser posted on X (source: ASUS ROG)

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The teaser video that ASUS posted makes it look like the upcoming ROG NUC machine will feature a style that looks similar to Intel's older NUC 12 Enthusiast design, which was codenamed Serpent Canyon. Intel's NUC 12 Enthusiast featured an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile processor and Intel Arc A770M graphics; we should expect much more power inside of the gaming-focused ASUS ROG NUC, though.

In the tweet, ASUS teased: "gamers, get ready for a gaming revolution at #CES2024ROG! We are about to unveil the world's first ROG NUC! Embrace the ultimate freedom to conquer in style and revolutionize the way you game. Mark your calendar & join us for the event on Jan 8th!"

6

6

ASUS ROG NUC teaser posted on X (source: ASUS ROG)

The new ASUS ROG NUC gaming system looks good in the teaser, but we don't know what's inside just yet. It will be interesting to see what level of hardware is inside, whether the company goes with an Intel or AMD processor, and whether they go with an Intel, AMD, or NVIDIA graphics card.

ASUS will no doubt have a fancy thermal solution inside of the ROG NUC system, which we'll get more details on next week once CES 2024 kicks off. Mark your calenders for January 8, where ASUS will unveil its new ROG NUC, and a bunch of other products at the show.