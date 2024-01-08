ASUS ROG NUC official: up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 'Meteor Lake' CPU, RTX 4070 GPU

ASUS announces its new ROG NUC Mini-PC: up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 'Meteor Lake' CPU, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in 2.5-liter chassis.

ASUS has made its new ROG NUC official, with its first Mini-PC packing up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card inside. Check it out:

4

The new ASUS ROG NUC Mini-PC (source: ASUS)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG NUC system finds itself inside of a tool-less 2.5-liter chassis, where it can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" processor that offers up 16 cores and 22 threads of CPU power boosting up to 5.1GHz. The Core Ultra 9 processor features an Arc Xe-LPG-based GPU with Xe-Cores, but it can be configured with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for more gaming power.

Both of these GPU designs have a TGP (Total Graphics Power) of 115W, with Dynamic Boost supporting up to 140W of power flowing through the RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPU inside has a TDP of up to 65W.

4

The new ASUS ROG NUC Mini-PC (source: ASUS)

ASUS is making the new ROG NUC with a completely tool-free design, where people can easily switch out memory and storage options. Speaking of RAM, ASUS is using DDR5-5600 memory in the mobile SO-DIMM form factor.

ASUS is providing support for up to 4 x 4K displays on its new ROG NUC system, so this new Mini-PC isn't aimed at just gamers but rather at professionals and content creators who need a bunch of monitors hooked up to their new ASUS ROG NUC system.

4

The new ASUS ROG NUC Mini-PC (source: ASUS)

We don't know the full specifications of the new ASUS ROG NUC system or pricing just yet, but that shouldn't be too much further away now that the CES 2024 unveiling of the ROG NUC has happened.