ASUS upgrades ROG NUC with RTX 4070 SUPER, small 10-liter SFF PC lands in China

ASUS upgrades its ROG NUC small form factor gaming PC: new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card gets used in new ROG NUC in China.

ASUS has just quietly upgraded the innards of its new ROG NUG gaming PC, with the ROG C22CH -- or in China, the ROC Ice Blade X -- featuring an upgraded GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card.

ASUS ROG NUC 2024 gaming PC (source: ASUS)

The original ASUS ROG NUC features a GeForce RTX 4070, but now the China-destined ROG NUC -- or ROC Ice Blade X -- features a better GPU. NVIDIA's newer GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER features 7168 CUDA cores, an upgrade from the 5888 CUDA cores inside the RTX 4070 in the original ROG NUC gaming system.

NVIDIA's newer GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER inside of the upgraded ASUS ROG NUC features 25W more TDP, up from the 200W TDP in the RTX 4070-powered ROG NUC to 225W in the RTX 4070 SUPER-powered ROG NUC. You can opt for either Intel's new Core i9-14900KF or Core i7-14700KF processors, with either the RTX 4060 Ti or RTX 4070 graphics cards, but now we've got a newer RTX 4070 SUPER to choose from.

ASUS has revealed that the Core i7-14700KF variant with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the upgraded RTX 4070 SUPER is priced at 13,999 RMB (around $1970 USD). The beefer Core i9-14900KS version with the same 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD is priced at 15,999 RMB (around $2250 USD).

ASUS ROG NUC 2024 gaming PC (source: ASUS)