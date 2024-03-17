ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC costs $2500 with Core Ultra 9 185H and RTX 4070

The new ASUS NUC 14 ROG features up to an Intel Core 9 185H 'Meteor Lake' CPU, up to RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

The new ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC is nearly ready, with the new system hitting retailers in Germany for around 2500 euros, or $2700 USD or so.

The new ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC (source: ASUS)
The new ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC (source: ASUS)

Inside, the ASUS ROG NUC system will feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU that features 16 cores and 22 threads, part of Intel's Meteor Lake-H series high-end processors. We have a CPU boost speed of up to 5.1GHz, with a default TDP of 45W.

The CPU itself comes with Arc Xe-LPG graphics on-board, with a full 8 x Xe-Core configuration, but there's also a discrete GPU inside of the ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC in the form of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a locked 115W TGP with optional Dynamic Boost of up to 140W.

ASUS has confirmed that the Intel Core Ultra CPU can be unlocked into a 65W TDP mode, so it seems the company has no plans to power lock the components (which is nice to see). The new ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC is available in Germany for 2500 euros, with the Core Ultra 9 185H processor, RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

The new ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC (source: ASUS)
The new ASUS ROG NUC compact gaming PC (source: ASUS)

It's expensive, but this is a price comparable to a higher-end gaming laptop -- albeit, without the display obviously -- and great for someone who wants a powerful gaming PC without the gigantic size of a desktop system.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

