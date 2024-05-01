Intel Arrow Lake-S CPU details: Core Ultra 9 285K is the successor to the Core i9-14900K

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will launch later this year, with 6 different SKUs and a flagship 24-core CPU based on next-gen P-Core and E-Core architectures.

Now we've got some new information regarding upcoming SKUs in the Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU family, with the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K. The new Core Ultra 9 285K will be the successor to the Core i9-14900K, the Core Ultra 7 265K is the successor to the Core i7-14700K, and finally, the Core Ultra 5 245K is the successor to the Core i5-14600K.

We'll also see non-K variants of these processors, with the Core Ultra 9 275, Core Ultra 7 255, and Core Ultra 5 240 processors. The leaks are coming from "OneRaichi" on X, who said that "the rules of names look like a little change".

Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor should have 24 cores and 24 threads (no Hyper-Threading for Arrow Lake). We should see the Core Ultra 7 265K with 20 cores and 20 threads, which should mean Intel is using an 8+16 die for the Core Ultra 9 and Core Ultra 7 variants, with a 6+8 die for the Core Ultra 5 SKUs.

We should expect an announcement from Intel for its next-generation Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs at Computex 2024, which is just a month away now. Arrow Lake will compete directly against AMD's soon-to-be-revealed Zen 5 architecture and Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support: