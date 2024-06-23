FIFA is hosting a World Cup with national teams for Rocket League, the car football game

The FIFAe World Cup will see nations compete in a tournament where the world game will be the rocket-car-powered soccer action of Rocket League.

FIFA is the governing body behind the world's most popular sport, football (or soccer for those of us in the United States or Australia). For many years, it has supported the rise of esports, though, for the most part, it has been via traditional soccer games like the former EA FIFA series.

If you're a fan of competitive gaming on PC or console, then no doubt you're aware of Rocket League, the vastly popular soccer-like game where you control cars trying to push and hit a giant ball and score goals.

With a new announcement on its social media channels, FIFA announced that the first FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League is coming later this year. Much like the real-world Word Cup, teams representing various countries will go head to head in a tournament.

16 nations will compete, with each team consisting of three players and one substitute. FIFA will look to the existing Rocket League Majors to help finalize the list of countries, and "participating member associations" will be able to hold qualification tournaments in their respective countries.

"The FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League marks a new era for FIFAe, providing a groundbreaking platform for FIFA's member associations to compete on one of the most relevant esports titles," Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA, said in the press release. "This milestone partnership highlights our commitment to evolve our football esports ecosystem and continue to build the biggest stages for all communities to fame their game."