Funcom reveals more details about new survival MMO Dune: Awakening

Funcom has published another livestream dedicated to its upcoming survival MMO "Dune: Awakening" where players will embark on tenuous journeys throughout Arrakis.

Funcom's Dune: Awakening is a new open-world survival MMO from the studio behind Conan Exiles, and the upcoming title will take players to the desolate world of Arrakis. Just like in the movies, surviving the harsh environment on Arrakis will be paramount, which means players will be required to stay hydrated throughout their adventures and also use rocky/shady areas to their advantage.

Funcom revealed during the recent livestream the character creation menu, where players are able to change the appearance of their characters, provide their own backstory, and select their mentor specialization. What was likely the most exciting part of the livestream was the reveal of the world structure, where Funcom explained Dune: Awakening will connect various maps together to enable a seamless experience between different maps all within a single world.

Under the hood, Funcom has connected many servers together to run form the main world, and the benefit of having infrastructure like this is that developers can expand maps more easily and have more players connected to the game at the same time. If none of that made any sense, below is an explanation from Game Director Joel Bylos.

