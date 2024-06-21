DirectX teams hails Copilot+ PC launch as 'a game-changer' and 'step forward for Arm gaming'

The Snapdragon X Elite powers the first wave of Copilot+ PCs, at there's massive improvements to Windows on Arm gaming thanks to the DirectX team.

With the arrival of Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC line-up powered by the new Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chipset, a new era for portable Windows-based devices has begun. Even though we will see new Intel and AMD-powered Copilot+ PCs in the future, it's a big deal for Microsoft to go all in on Windows on Arm like this.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Early word on Copilot+ PCs is primarily positive for app performance and battery life, but gaming performance has been hit-and-miss. This is because there's an emulation component where x86 or x64 code must be converted to Arm64 without any work required from game developers.

PC gaming is a big part of the vision for Copilot+ PCs, as outlined by a new DirectX blog titled 'A Step Forward for Gaming on Arm Devices.' The article cites advances in Prism emulation, a key part of the Windows 11 24H2 update, unlocking "a large back catalog of games that work great on Arm under emulation." And Microsoft's only getting started.

It sounds like the DirectX team is focused on making Windows PC gaming on Arm-based devices as seamless as possible, where, in addition to emulation, there's also auto super-resolution (Microsoft's DLSS or FSR-like upscaling) to improve performance. It's the reason why Baldur's Gate 3 is playable on the first batch of Copilot+ PCs.

And it's good news for competitive gamers with anti-cheat software like BattlEye, as seen in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which is now natively supported on Arm. Microsoft has also partnered with Unity to bring the Unity Engine to Arm-based Windows devices for game developers looking to pick up a Copilot+ PC.

It'll be interesting to see how quickly Microsoft can improve PC gaming on Arm, especially when x86 and x64 will continue to be the norm.