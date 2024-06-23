Apple delays Apple Intelligence rollout, hundreds of millions of users affected

Apple has announced that it will delay the release of its Apple Intelligence due to regulatory uncertainties under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple Intelligence was announced at WWDC a few weeks ago and is expected to be released alongside iOS 18 and the iPhone 16. Moreover, Apple Intelligence is Apple's foray into artificial intelligence, as the new update to Apple's operating system will integrate a slew of AI-powered features, and completely overhaul Siri.

However, Apple has said in a statement on Friday that specific iOS 18 features won't be rolled out in the EU, and those are: Phone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence.

Why? Under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, a company must ensure rival products and services can function with its device, or what is called interoperability. These requirements and overall DMA regulations promote a competitive market in the EU, as companies cannot act as "gatekeepers" that thwart competition.

"Specifically, we are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security," said Apple in an email to The Guardian

"We are committed to collaborating with the European Commission in an attempt to find a solution that would enable us to deliver these features to our EU customers without compromising their safety," said the Apple statement