Elden Ring weapons officially changed hours before Shadow of the Erdtree release

Bandai Namco has released the patch notes for Elden Ring version 1.12, which introduces changes to weapons, map interaction, and more.

Elden Ring fans are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for the timer to tick down until tomorrow so they can jump straight into the highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

With most of the attention on the contents of the DLC, which looks absolutely fantastic in both the teaser trailer and the recently released official trailer, there hasn't been much focus on the new update that was revealed alongside the new trailer.

Heading to Bandai Namco's website, the publisher outlines patch 1.12, which will include support for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, new map functions, new inventory features, a new "recent items" tab, and the ability to summon the spectral steed during the Elden Beast boss battle. Additionally, FromSoftware will also be adding PvE balance changes to weapons, skills, Incantations, and balance adjustments for PvP and PvE interactions. Those adjustments will come in the form of damage increases, attack speed increases, and more.

If you want to check out the full list of patch notes for version 1.12, check out this link here.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. As for the DLC, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will release globally on June 21, and will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. To read more about Shadow of the Erdtree, which can be purchased for $60, visit this link here.

