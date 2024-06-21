TT Show Episode 39 - DOOM, Metroid, Gears of War, and all the Big Games Coming Soon

DOOM returns and so does Metroid Prime, Microsoft's Copilot+ PC launch is marred by controversy, and Apple's big AI push is here with Apple Intelligence.

After the explosion of new tech from Computex 2024 last week, Jak and Kosta take a quick hardware break to review some of the most exciting game announcements from the recent summer showcase events. From the fantastic and totally metal DOOM: The Dark Ages to the surprise gameplay reveal for Metroid Prime 4 and the Unreal Engine 5 brilliance of the new Gears of War prequel.

The duo also discusses the recent news that NVIDIA has become more valuable than Microsoft and Apple. Although this is the direct result of the current AI gold rush and boom - it also translates to PC gaming. According to the latest Steam data and GPU shipment information, GeForce RTX is currently experiencing a monopoly-like grip on the PC gaming market.

In AI, Jak and Kosta look at the Copilot+ PC launch, which is missing Microsoft's controversial screenshotting 'Recall' feature (probably for the best). With Apple Intelligence, Apple's big AI push is finally given the spotlight, and the company will be leaving behind hundreds of millions of customers.

It's a jam-packed episode of The TT Show this week, TweakTown's official weekly podcast and video series. Stay tuned for the end because Jak goes through the latest Steam craze - a game called Banana - which is just a mouse cursor that you control to click on a picture of a banana repeatedly.

That's enough to make it one of the most popular PC games of 2024. Still, Jak has been looking into it and thinks it could be one of the smartest and most unassuming money-makers on the entire Steam platform. Tune in to find out why.

