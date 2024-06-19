Metroid Prime 4 gameplay reveal surprises Nintendo fans that have been waiting for years

Nintendo finally unveils Metroid Prime 4, running on the current Nintendo Switch hardware no less, and it looks glorious. Samus is back!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond got its first gameplay reveal during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, which offered fans 40 minutes of announcements, trailers, updates, and release dates for upcoming Nintendo Switch games. The final reveal of the showcase focused on Metroid Prime 4 from Retro Studios, and it didn't disappoint; the two-minute trailer was full of impressive gameplay.

The fourth installment in the critically acclaimed and popular Metroid Prime series was first announced in 2017 with a simple logo and word that Bandai Namco would be handling development. In 2019, Nintendo provided an update on the game, confirming that Bandai Namco was out and series creators Retro Studios were back in.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a visual step up from the impressive Metroid Prime Remastered from 2023. The game sports the same first-person perspective and mix of action and exploration. We even get a glimpse of the new mysterious villain Sylux. The trailer also confirms a 2025 release window, but the gameplay we see is running on current Nintendo Switch hardware.

With a 2025 release window, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will most likely be a cross-platform release for the current Nintendo Switch and the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2. Ahead of the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, Nintendo noted that there would be no mention (or gameplay footage, for that matter) of its next-gen hardware.

Even so, Metroid Prime 4 looks great running on the aging Switch console - and if what we see in the trailer runs at a higher resolution with DLSS (and a few other visual setting updates) on the Switch 2, that would be enough to impress.