Samsung in the AI era: next-gen 2nm node with backside power delivery mass production in 2027

Samsung Electronics unveils its latest foundry innovations, outlines its vision for the AI era during the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) event.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest foundry innovations and outlined its vision for the "AI era" during its Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) event, which it holds annually at its Device Solutions America HQ in San Jose, California, USA.

The theme was "Empowering the AI Revolution" to which Samsung reinforced its process technology roadmap, including two new cutting-edge nodes -- SF2Z and SF4U -- as well as its integrated Samsung AI Solutions platform that holds the "unique strengths" of its Foundry, Memory, and Advanced Package (AVP) businesses.

Dr. Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "At a time when numerous technologies are evolving around AI, the key to its implementation lies in high-performance, low-power semiconductors. Alongside our proven GAA process optimized for AI chips, we plan to introduce integrated, co-packaged optics (CPO) technology for high-speed, low-power data processing, providing our customers with the one-stop AI solutions they need to thrive in this transformative era".

Samsung's latest 2nm process, aka SF2Z, incorporates optimized backside power delivery network (BSPDN) technology, which places the power rails on the backside of the wafer to eliminate bottlenecks between the power and signal lines.

Samsung says that by adding BSPDN technology to its SF2Z not only enhances power, performance and area (PPA) compared to its first-gen SF2, but also significantly reduces voltage drop (IR drop), enhancing the performance of HPC designs. Samsung says that the mass production of its new SF2Z is "slated for 2027".

SF4U, on the other hand, is a high-value 4nm variant that offers PPA improvements by incorporating optical shrink, with mass production scheduled for 2025. Samsung reaffirmed that its preparations for SF1.4 (1.4nm) are progressing smoothly, with performance and yield targets on track for mass production in 2027. Emphasizing its ongoing commitment to advancing beyond Moore, Samsung is actively shaping future process technologies below 1.4nm through material and structural innovations

