NZXT's new F Series RGB fans solve a problem that all PC builders have

It's always great when you see a product solve a problem you didn't even realize was a problem. With case fans, especially those with RGB, requiring multiple cables per fan, setting up two or three in a row can often be a pain due to all the cable threading and fan controller mounting you need to do. NZXT's new F Series RGB Core fans are a game changer because they arrive as a single-frame unit in various sizes.

Available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm frames, not only do you get the right number of fans in a single unit for your AIO radiator or case, but you also have fewer screws to connect and fewer cables to deal with. It's a simple and elegant solution to the idea of installing multiple fans next to each other in a system.

With daisy chain and magnetic fans making it easier to join them up, NZXT's approach takes it to the logical next step - if you need three 120mm fans for a 360mm radiator, why not have a single-frame unit with fewer screws and fewer cables to deal with. No matter if you get the 240mm frame or the 360mm, or a single 120mm fan from NZXT, it's the same number of screws - four.

NZXT H7 Flow at Computex 2024.

At Computex, NZXT also showed its latest case overhaul with the NZXT H7 Flow for 2024. It maintains mesh panels for superior airflow and a focus on cable management, tool-less installation, and support for 420mm radiators in a relatively slim and compact form factor. Like other cases at the show, fans are on the bottom to provide airflow to the GPU. The RGB version of the case will also ship with NZXT's new F Series RGB Core single-frame fan in 360mm form - very cool.

The H7 Flow will retail for $129.99 USD, and the H7 Flow RGB will retail for $149.99, launching this month. The NZXT F-Series RGB Core fans series is also launching this month with the following prices: F240: $44.99, F280: $49.99, and F360: $69.99 USD.