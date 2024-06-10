GIGABYTE's new AI TOP gear lets you train and run generative AI models at home

GABYTE AI TOP hardware and software is an accessible way to train and run complex AI models in your very own lab at home or the office.

GIGABYTE had some new GeForce hardware on display at Computex, but the dual-slot GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER AI TOP GPU wasn't built to run the latest games. Sporting a blower-fan cooling setup in a stylish silver and metallic shroud is about powerful and secure AI training and tools on a local setup without tapping into the cloud.

4

The dual-slot GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER AI TOP GPU from GIGABYTE.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It's a complete solution from GIGABYTE. On the software side, you get the AI TOP Utility, AI TOP Software, and AI TOP Tutor. Using popular and powerful open-source models, you can train and query generative AI based on local data sources using powerful GIGABYTE AI TOP hardware that will include additional gear like workstation motherboards, memory, and power supplies.

AI TOP software already supports open-source LLMs, with GIGABYTE explaining that its software and hardware have been designed for professional and home use. This would be awesome to have in a room somewhere to play around with and create different AIs.

4

One key area that GIGABYTE has focused on to achieve this has been creating an easy-to-use, powerful training and chat interface for AI TOPs to make generative AI more accessible. With four GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER AI TOP GPUs, you've got over 2,000 AI TOPS of performance, which is more powerful than a single GeForce RTX 4090 but akin to a high-end workstation setup. Plus, 64GB of GDDR6X memory powers the various AI models.

GIGABYTE's AI TOP Utility is essentially the AI version of system monitoring, with detailed performance metrics related to the PC and AI training. With GeForce RTX branding, expect these GPUs to launch with a cheaper price point than workstation cards. With several GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER AI TOP GPUs on display at Computex and the produce page now live, we expect to get full pricing and availability info soon.