be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024

be quiet! has unveiled its new PC cases at Computex 2024, with the company showcasing its sLight Base 900/600 and its new Light Loop AIO cooler.

be quiet! is no stranger to the PC case and cooling game, and now the company has unveiled its latest product at Computex 2024.

be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024 8281
I was lucky enough to get a full tour of the Be quiet! booth at Computex 2024 where it was explained to me the engineering and thought process behind both the Light Loop and Light Base models. Firstly, the Light Base 900 is the first PC case from Be quiet! to use the the "fish tank", or "show case" aesthetic, enabling users to fully display all of their components through all of the cases windows. These types of fish tank cases have been extremely popular at Computex this year.

The Light Base 900 has a fully windowed front and side panel that enables an almost panoramic viewing angle. Notably, the Light Base 900 has something most other cases, or no other cases (to my knowledge) can do. Be quiet! has outfitted the Light Base 900/600 with the ability to switch between three layouts: left, right and horizontal. This can be achieved by removing the feet from the case, which doesn't require any tools, and then simply attaching them to the desired side.

be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024 8313
be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024 8287
Be quiet! also unveiled new Light Loop products in the form of 240mm and 360mm. These new AIO coolers are designed for heavily overlocked systems and feature up to 64 LEDs for all a users customization needs.

be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024 8299
Bequiet! expects to launch the Light Base 900 and its smaller variant, the Light Base 600 in September/October 2024. The case will be priced at $179.90 (Black) and $187.90 (white). As for the Light Loops the 240mm in black will be $129.90 and $134.90 in white. The 360mm variant will be priced at $159.90 in black and $164.90 in white.

be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024 8310
be quiet! announces stunning new cases and AIO coolers at Computex 2024 8321
