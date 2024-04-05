Three new MSI QD-OLED gaming monitors with up to 240Hz refresh rates are coming

Three new QD-OLED gaming monitors from MSI seem to be around the corner, coming in at 26-inches, 32-inches and 34-inches - all at high refresh rates.

MSI is seemingly preparing to release a new line-up of QD-OLED gaming monitors that will be using Samsung's latest pixel technology.

The three new monitors are the following: MPG 341CQPX, MAG 321UP, and MAG 271QPX. According to information provided by @kuroberu, the 341CQPX will be a curved 34-inch display that has a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 1800R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, a typical brightness of 250 nits, 1,000 nits peak brightness, HDR True Black, a 0.03ms response time, and a variety of connectivity ports such as 2x HDMI 2.1, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4.

Notably, the other two expected gaming monitors will have the exact same specifications as the 341CQPX, with the only difference being the size of the display and refresh rate. MAG 321UP will be a 3840 x 2160 (4K) 32-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. This monitor appears to be a scaled-down version of the MPG 321URX, which is a 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. I recently reviewed that gaming monitor, which can be found here. As for the MAG 271QPX, that monitor will be a 2560 x 1440 display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

All of the aforementioned monitors will feature a anti-reflective coating designed to reduce ambient light reflections, something many OLED monitors struggle with.