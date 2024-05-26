NVIDIA's next-gen AI PC processor rumor: Arm CPU, Blackwell RTX GPU, LPDDR6 on single package

NVIDIA's next-generation AI PC processor will feature Arm-based Blackhawk CPU cores, Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and next-gen LPDDR6 memory.

The new details on NVIDIA's next-gen Arm-based AI PC processor comes from @XpeaGPU on X, quoting an article that talked about a new handheld and console SoC designed by NVIDIA based on the same architecture. NVIDIA looks to use multiple next-gen IPs on a single package, similar to how AMD and Intel are rolling out their new processors with CPU cores, GPU cores, NPUs, and even on-package memory.

NVIDIA is reportedly tapping TSMC's new 3nm process node for its Arm processor, with an advanced packaging solution containing Arm-based Cortex A5 Blackhawk CPU cores, and NVIDIA's in-house Blackwell RTX GPU cores, which should make for a potent AI PC processor.

We've already heard that NVIDIA is reportedly working with MediaTek on the new Arm-based processor, with MediaTek reportedly using the same Arm architecture for its upcoming Dimensity 9400 processor, which will fight the Apple A17 processor and Qualcomm's Oryon architecture.

Dell recently teased a next-generation AI PC powered by an NVIDIA Arm-based processor recently, which Dell CEO Michael Dell replied asked about NVIDIA's place in the AI PC market, he said "come back next year," to which NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang quipped "exactly".

Microsoft is ready for the AI PC market with the launch of its Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processors, but NVIDIA looks to be loading up its RTX-filled catapult, ready to strike right into the heart of the AI PC market.

NVIDIA is a gaming company for consumers -- even though the company makes tens of billions of dollars every quarter through AI GPU hardware sales -- which means the company can get its Arm-based processors with fantastic CPU and GPU performance, as well as class-leading AI performance -- in different products. Not just laptops, but small form factor (SFF) gaming PCs, handhelds, and more.

On the AI side of things, NVIDIA is serious about going for the throat of its AI PC competitors, with recent remarks that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that NPUs are for "Basic" AI PCs. NVIDIA compared current-gen AI PCs with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, while the "Premium" AI PC powered by RTX has up to 1300+ TOPS of AI performance.