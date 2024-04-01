Intel Arrow Lake CPUs will be Core Ultra 200 series, Raptor Lake-H Refresh is Core 200H series

Intel's first-generation Core Ultra 100 series CPUs made their debut inside laptop processors codenamed Meteor Lake, but the next-gen Core Ultra 200 series will be desktop processors based on the next-gen Arrow Lake CPU platform.

In a new post by hardware leaker and tech reviewer "Golden Pig Upgrade," we hear that Arrow Lake will power Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series. In contrast, the Core 200H series will be an upcoming Raptor Lake-H Refresh offering. Intel had the Core 100U series powered by Raptor Lake-U, so it's a similar move by Intel with the Core 200H (dropping the Ultra name).

We've been covering all of the rumors for Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs, which are expected to feature Lion Cove and Skymont CPU architectures on the new chip. We've heard that the Arrow Lake-S desktop processors -- Core Ultra 200 series -- will NOT have any Hyper-Threading support, as they will lack LP E-Cores while tacking on a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads, just like Meteor Lake has for laptops, Arrow Lake will deliver (more) for desktops.

Arrow Lake will arrive with a brand new LGA 1851 socket, an 800-series chipset, support for up to DDR5-6400+ memory, more PCIe 5.0 lanes through CPU and PCH, Alchemist-based integrated GPU, and more.

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPU will be the first top-to-bottom CPU architecture that features a completely new CPU and GPU architecture and an NPU for AI workloads. This is the first time for an Intel chip to be this re-worked the entire way up and down in a very long time, and the first