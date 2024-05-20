Ghost of Tsushima is PlayStation's most successful single-player PC game, beating God of War

Former PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is out now on PC and it's more popular than God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us.

Barring the big Helldivers 2 controversy, PlayStation is having a massive year on PC, with the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut already cementing itself as Sony's most successful single-player PC game on Steam.

Regarding peak concurrent player counts, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut's 77,154 figure is higher than those of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Part I, and Marvel's Spider-Man. All of these are considered successful PC ports and are used as examples of why Sony is going all-in on and moving toward a multi-platform future for PlayStation.

As far as popular PlayStation PC games go, it is second only to the juggernaut, Helldivers II, one of the most talked-about co-op shooters in years and a game on track for a few Game of the Year awards. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is currently the best-selling game on Steam, with the enhanced PC version supporting features like advanced graphics settings, uncapped frame rates, ultrawide support, and tech like NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS.

It also runs great on a range of hardware and even allows players to mix and match upscaling and frame generation technologies so that you can enable both DLSS 2 and FSR 3 on a GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, or RTX 3080.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima was released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2020, an open-world cinematic action-adventure set in feudal Japan that blended Assassin's Creed-like exploration and combat with that of classic Samurai cinema. It was a critical and commercial success, and PC gamers have wanted to see it hit the platform for a while.

The Director's Cut, which saw the game updated for the PS5, introduced a co-op mode called 'Legends,' which is available on the PC version with support for cross-play. PlayStation Network account lining is required to play co-op (this was the source of the Helldivers 2 controversy), with Ghost of Tsushima on PC introducing a PSN Overlay with support for PlayStation Trophies.

The PSN requirement for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut does mean that the game is unavailable in over 170 countries, which is a shame.

NEWS SOURCE:steamcharts.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

