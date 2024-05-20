Rumored iOS 18 AI upgrade to include notification summarization and more

Apple is expected to bring some new AI features to the iPhone with iOS 18 and a new report says we can expect notification summarization and more.

With Apple's WWDC event set to kick off on June 10, we're starting to hear more and more about what we can expect to be unveiled. For some time now the rumors have pointed to a big AI presence at the event, with iOS 18 in particular set to benefit from some new smarts that will be a big upgrade over what we're already familiar with. Expectations are high, and now a new report has added additional detail on what we should expect from Apple's big event.

The iPhone is one of the devices that is expected to benefit greatly from the new features and Apple is expected to preview iOS 18 at WWDC. That update isn't going to be released to the public until September, but WWDC will give us a flavor of what to expect while a developer beta will also be released for testing on June 10, too. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple intends to add features that will improve Siri's voice capabilities, among other things.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Siri upgrades are set to include an improved, more conversational feel, we're told, while services like auto-summarizing of notifications will also be part of the unveiling. There's also talk of the ability to get a synopsis of news articles while voice memos will also be transcribed upon request. Gurman also believes that there will be improvements to existing features like the ability to auto-popular calendar data as well as suggestions for apps.

Those who take a ton of photos can look forward to enhanced editing capabilities that will make use of AI, Gurman says, but there's no suggestion that these features will be big new announcements compared to those that are available on other platforms and in other third-party apps.

Unfortunately, Gurman also believes that the rumored ChatGPT-like chatbot features will not be part of this unveiling. Apple is reportedly working on a deal with OpenAI that will see the company's ChatGPT chatbot technology form part of the Siri upgrades for the iPhone, with Google also thought to be a company involved in negotiations with Apple.

The iOS 18 software update is expected to be announced alongside new software for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro and they'll all likely be released around the same time in September or October. That'll tie in with the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro as well as the Apple Watch X and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra.