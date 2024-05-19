South Korea to open AI semiconductor innovation center in Silicon Valley, USA

South Korea is planning to open an AI semiconductor innovation center in Silicon Valley, will support prototype testing, verification, and more in the USA.

South Korea has plans to build an AI semiconductor innovation center in the heart of Silicon Valley, USA.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Korean Semiconductor Industry Association (KSIA) said on Wednesday that it would take applications up until the end of this month for those who wished to reside at the planned center, reports TheElec. A committee will review the applications next month, with those who pass to start moving in in August.

The new project kicked off in April, with the aim of forming research platforms in the United States and China, with the Ministry of Trade working with industry associations including KSIA for the project. A KSIA spokesperson told TheElec that the "center will give independent offices for three to four companies and also have a large, open space to house other companies".

The association is reportedly planning to complete renting the office center for the center by June 2024, which is just weeks away, and to help local sales activity of the companies, the association is on the hunt for an expert who has lots of experience in overseas semiconductor marketing and sales as its new head of the center, with KSIA having two final candidates to choose from.

The new center will support companies' prototype testing, verification, and other assistance. The ministry's project will also provide funding to the Korea China System IC Institute, which was founded in 2012, and has a similar role to the proposed San Jose facility.