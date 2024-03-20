Samsung AGI Computing Labs in US and South Korea to build completely new semiconductor for AGI

Samsung has just announced its started the development of next-generation artificial general intelligence (AGI) dedicated semiconductors through its AGI Computing Labs in the USA and South Korea.

Kyung Kye-hyun, president of Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions Division, said on his own social media on March 19: "I am pleased to announce the establishment of Samsung Semiconductor's AIG Computing Labs in both the United States and Korea".

Dr. Woo Dong-gyuk is a former developer of Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) as one of the three that designed the TPU platform for the search giant, is now running the AGI Computing Lab and is recruiting more staff to help with Samsung Semiconductor's journeys into completely new semiconductor technology for the future of AGI. He said: "We will create a completely new type of semiconductor specifically designed to meet the astonishing processing requirements of future AGI".

Kye-hyun, president of Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions Division, said: "To develop chips that can significantly reduce the power required for running LLMs, we are revisiting every aspect of chip architecture, including memory design, lightweight model optimization, high-speed interconnects, and advanced packaging".

He continued: "With the establishment of the AGI Computing Lab, we are positioned to solve complex system-level problems inherent in AGI, while contributing to sustainable methods for next-generation advanced Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning models".

Samsung is betting big on the future of AGI, where the South Korean giant creating a completely new type of semiconductor specifically designed to meet the astonishing processing requirements of future AGI from someone who was one of three people who developed the TPU for Google, is exciting.

NEWS SOURCE:businesskorea.co.kr

