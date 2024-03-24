AMD reconfirms Zen 5-powered Strix Point APUs launching in 2024, RDNA 3+ and XDNA 2 confirmed

AMD has just confirmed its upcoming RDNA 3+ GPU architecture, which will be used in the company's next-generation Strix Point APUs.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We've been hearing and reporting on AMD's next-gen Strix Point and Strix Halo APUs for a while now, but the company recently hosted a new AI PC summit in Beijing, China, with CEO Lisa Su attending the event. Lisa was meeting with AI and PC partners to prepare them for the next-generation Strix Point "Ryzen 9040" series APUs.

Inside AMD's next-generation Strix Point APUs, we'll find a completely new CPU, GPU, and NPU architecture. AMD's next-gen Zen 5 CPU architecture handles the processor side of things, while the newer RDNA 3+ GPU architecture handles graphics. The new XDNA 2 has a next-gen NPU ready for super-boosted generative AI performance.

Over the last few months, we've been hearing about what is now officially the RDNA 3+ GPU architecture through rumors, which has been appearing in patches referred to as the RDNA 3.5 "GFX115X" series. AMD is officially branding this as RDNA 3+, with the newer GPU acting as an optimization of existing RDNA 3 IPs that are used on the Radeon RX 7000 series GPU and Ryzen 7040 and 8040 series APUs.

AMD will deliver 3x generative AI performance with its new XDNA 2-based NPU and an upgraded Ryzen AI software suite. AMD's current-gen Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs feature up to 16 TOPs of AI performance, where we should expect to see a much larger 48 TOPs of AI performance with the new XDNA 2-based NPU inside of the Strix Point APU.

3

We should see AMD launch its next-gen Strix Point APUs in the second half of this year, with the first APU shipments from OEMs expected in 2025. Intel will have its next-gen Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs to battle AMD with its Strix Point APUs, which will be released later this year and also into 2025.

AMD Ryzen 8050 Strix Point Mono Expected Features:

Zen 5 (4nm) Monolithic Design

Up To 12 Cores In Hybrid Config (Zen 5 + Zen 5C)

32 MB of Shared L3 cache

35% Faster CPU Versus Phoenix at 50W

16 RDNA 3+ Compute Units

On Par With RTX 3050 Max-Q

128-bit LPDDR5X Memory Controller

XDNA 2 Engine Integrated

~25 TOPS AI Engine

2H 2024 Launch (Expected)

AMD Ryzen 8050 Strix Point Halo Expected Features: