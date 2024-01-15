The original Max Payne remastered with RTX Remix and full path tracing is a game changer

Max Payne Remixed (from developer Slasks Psykbunker) is a new mod that uses NVIDIA's RTX Remix platform to transform old games into RTX On showcases. The modding tool is set to be released into Open Beta with the arrival of the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series later this month, but modders have been working with an early version to update classic games like Max Payne.

RTX Remix leverages AI to upscale texture while adding modern PBR or physically-based rendering to all lighting and materials. The results here is Remedy's Max Payne from 2001 with Path Tracing, or full real-time Ray Tracing enabled. It looks glorious, and you can download and check it out for yourself in demo form - the game's first level has been completed.

It requires some customization and installing RTX Remix to work, but it's worth it if you grew up with this absolute gem and are rocking one of the new GeForce RTX 40 Series cards.

The good news is that the mod has been getting updates, so if you think it looks a little too shiny - that has been adjusted (and there's an RTX Remix slider that also lets you tone it down). What's great about RTX Remix and how the AI upscaling and transformation works is that what used to be flat textures for things like bricks and flooring now have real depth with realistic lighting and shadows.

RTX Remix and Max Payne Remixed also support NVIDIA DLSS for upscaling and even Frame Generation to boost performance - a must for ray-tracing and pah tracing at this level. With a wider and more complete release of RTX Remix on the horizon, expect to see more mods of classic games like this in the future.