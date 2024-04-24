You can pick up AMD's flagship RDNA 3 GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, for $850

The PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 is available for $849.99 at Newegg for a limited time. A great deal for AMD's RDNA 3 flagship GPU.

A flagship GPU rarely gets a significant price cut; when you get to the absolute high-end, the high-end performance drives interest, with price coming in second. Just look at NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090. It's an absolute monster of a GPU, but it is selling for around $100 - $200 more than its eye-watering $1,599 USD MSRP. And it's a popular option for PC gamers, according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey.

AMD's RDNA 3 flagship, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, doesn't compete with the GeForce RTX 4090. Its closest NVIDIA counterpart is the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, released earlier this year. As the flagship RDNA 3 card with 24GB of GDDR6 memory and decent second-generation ray-tracing performance, it's still very much a 4K powerhouse for PC gaming.

This is why being able to pick one up for $849.99 is a great deal for PC gaming enthusiasts. Granted, this is limited to a single model, the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and a single retailer - Newegg. Members can get $100 off the regular $949.99 for a limited time by entering a code at checkout.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX ships with 24GB of VRAM, so it's ready to power your PC gaming for years. And with credible rumors pointing to AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 flagship being notably slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX (it's skipping the high-end enthusiast market entirely) - this will be the fastest Radeon GPU on the market for another year, potentially two.

It's hard to say if this is a one-off event or if other AMD partners like ASRock and Sapphire will follow suit. If you've been eyeing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, it's worth jumping in on this deal.