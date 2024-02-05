Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still the only RDNA 3 card to make the Steam Hardware Survey list

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for January 2024 are in, giving us an updated look at the hardware PC gamers use for playing games on the biggest PC gaming platform. It's an interesting look at the current state of GPUs, with NVIDIA continuing to dominate with an overall 74.25% market share, followed by AMD with 16.46%. NVIDIA's total share has dropped compared to December 2023, while AMD's has grown.

AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX is still the only RDNA 3 GPU to make the Steam Hardware & Software Survey GPU list for January 2024.

Not dramatically, mind you, but enough to make a difference. However, the biggest Radeon gains come via integrated graphics, not desktop Radeon products. In fact, the only RDNA 3 GPU to make the list (and not relegated to the 'other' category) is still the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX. According to the results, more than twice as many GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs are in circulation.

There's still no sign of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, 7700 XT, or mainstream 7600. However, as the 7800 XT and 7700 XT have only been available for four months, it could be a matter of time.

On the GeForce RTX 40 Series front, the GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4060 are slowly moving up the list, surpassing popular previous-gen models.

The most popular desktop GPU on the Radeon side is the aging but affordable AMD Radeon RX 580, followed by the Radeon RX 6700 XT. On the GeForce side, the GeForce RTX 3060 is still the most popular GPU on the planet (according to Steam) - with the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU cracking the top ten.

Most entries in the Ada Lovelace line-up have shown growth compared to December 2023. However, it will be interesting to see how this changes with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series refresh in 2024, as a few of these models replace existing SKUs. And with the official price drop for the GeForce RTX 4070, there's a good chance it continues to climb.

