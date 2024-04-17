Several Radeon RX 7700 XT models from AMD partners are now available for under $400

With multiple Radeon RX 7700 XT models now available for under $400, hopefully this becomes the new norm for the 1440p GPU from Team Red.

AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT has always felt a little out of place because when it launched alongside the Radeon RX 7800 XT last year, only $50 USD separated the two graphics cards. This made the Radeon RX 7800 XT look like the better option, as the extra performance meant that it competed directly with the impressive GeForce RTX 4070.

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6.

Cut to February 2024, and AMD announced that it was officially dropping the MSRP of the Radeon RX 7700 XT from $449 USD to $419 USD. This is a modest price drop but a step in the right direction, as the Radeon RX 7700 XT's performance makes it a great alternative to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Immediately following the price cut, we reported on some models, like the reference Sapphire PULSE variant, sold for $399.

It looks like AMD's partners are dropping the Radeon RX 7700 XT price to under $400 across several models (thanks Videocardz.com) - with options from Sapphire, ASRock, and PowerColor below.

With previous generation Radeon RX 6000 Series stock drying up in most locations, it makes sense for the Radeon RX 7700 XT to be priced between $350 and $400. Here, it offers an excellent option for 1440p gaming thanks to its 12GB of VRAM and Navi 32 GPU explicitly tuned for this resolution.

$399 for several Radeon RX 7700 XT models puts the price in line with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPU, which it outperforms by 10-15% on average for 1440p gaming. These price cuts also make the Radeon RX 700 XT one of the best current-gen GPUs to buy at the moment, as pricing for GeForce RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 7800 XT models have once again started to push beyond the $500 MSRP.