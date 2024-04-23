AMD's RX 7800 XT hits a new low price - you can now grab this GPU for $469

In a slight departure from the usual discount code at checkout formula, Newegg is offering a PowerColor Hellhound variant cheap via its eBay store.

AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT has sunk to a fresh low at Newegg, albeit with a slight twist on the usual discount offered by the retailer.

2

PowerColor's Hellhound RX 7800 XT graphics card (Image Credit: PowerColor)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the case of the PowerColor Hellhound RX 7800 XT graphics card, the usual discount code is in evidence, but that $50 reduction is only being offered to Newegg+ members.

What's more, it only reduces this PowerColor GPU to $480, whereas if you head to Newegg's store on eBay, you can grab this Hellhound graphics card for $469 with no need for any membership.

The RX 7800 XT being down to $469 is the cheapest we've ever seen this capable mid-range GPU, although it has been down close to that, with reductions to $479 witnessed not long ago.

The mid-range GPU space appears to be getting more competitive, which is obviously no bad thing for consumers.

The stock for this PowerColor Hellhound RX 7800 XT eBay offer appears to be holding, and is over 10 at the time of writing, although apparently 10 of the GPUs have been sold in the last 24 hours.