New Razer Viper V3 Pro is an esports gaming mouse with a 35K sensor that weighs just 54 grams

Razer has announced a new gaming mouse for esports and competitive gamers, the Razer Viper V3 Pro. Created in collaboration with esports pros, including recent Valorant champions, it's an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse with some serious hardware under the hood.
Powered by the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 (rated at 90 million clicks), which can poll up to 8000 Hz wirelessly, Razer touts 99.8% resolution accuracy. Players can make 1 DPI incremental adjustment, which is impressive. Razer claims that the Viper V3 Pro can match the DPI sensitivity of any mice gamers might be used to, so there's no awkward 'getting used to it' period.
Available in Black and White editions, it weighs only 54 grams and ships with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.
"The Viper V3 Pro has transformed my gameplay," said Zachary "zekken" Patrone, Pro Valorant player for Sentinels. "Its lightweight new design hands me an edge that feels almost unfair. It's a game-changer for esports pros."
Compared to the previous Viper mouse, the V3 Pro includes some fundamental redesigns based on player feedback and testing. This includes larger mouse feet, a smoother finish, and a gap between the side buttons. It's also the first Razer product to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), with the top shell comprising 85% PCR.
- Read more: Razer Kishi Ultra is a full-sized controller for iOS and Android with DualSense-like haptics
- Read more: Razer Firefly V2 Pro announced, 'the world's first LED backlit gaming mouse mat'
- Read more: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox
- Read more: Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop features with the world's first 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5
On a side note, I've been using the Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless as my go-to gaming mouse since it arrived in 2022, so I'm keen to go hands-on with this one. As an esports mouse focused on being ultra-lightweight, you lose out on things like RGB lighting, rubberized grips, and multiple profiles, but that's the price of pure performance.
The Razer Viper V3 Pro is available now for $159.99 USD.
Here's a look at the specs.
Razer Viper V3 Pro
- FORM FACTOR: Right-handed Symmetrical
- CONNECTIVITY: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired
- BATTERY LIFE: Up to 95 hours at 1000 Hz, Up to 62 hours at 2000 Hz, Up to 40 hours at 4000 Hz, Up to 17 hours at 8000 Hz
- RGB LIGHTING: None
- SENSOR: Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2
- MAX SENSITIVITY (DPI): 35000
- MAX SPEED (IPS): 750
- MAX ACCELERATION (G): 70
- PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS: 6
- SWITCH TYPE: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3
- SWITCH LIFECYCLE: 90-million Clicks
- ON-BOARD MEMORY PROFILES: 1
- MOUSE FEET: 100% PTFE
- CABLE: USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable
- TILT SCROLL WHEEL: None
- APPROXIMATE SIZE: 127.1 mm x 63.9 mm x 39.9 mm
- APPROXIMATE WEIGHT: 54 g (excluding cable and dongle)
- BOX CONTENTS: Razer Viper V3 Pro, Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, Razer Mouse Grip Tape, Important Product Information Guide