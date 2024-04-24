New Razer Viper V3 Pro is an esports gaming mouse with a 35K sensor that weighs just 54 grams

Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, 8000 Hz polling, Wireless, and an ultra-lightweight 54 gram build - the Razer Viper V3 Pro is here.

Razer has announced a new gaming mouse for esports and competitive gamers, the Razer Viper V3 Pro. Created in collaboration with esports pros, including recent Valorant champions, it's an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse with some serious hardware under the hood.

Razer Viper V3 Pro, image credit: Razer.

Powered by the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 (rated at 90 million clicks), which can poll up to 8000 Hz wirelessly, Razer touts 99.8% resolution accuracy. Players can make 1 DPI incremental adjustment, which is impressive. Razer claims that the Viper V3 Pro can match the DPI sensitivity of any mice gamers might be used to, so there's no awkward 'getting used to it' period.

Available in Black and White editions, it weighs only 54 grams and ships with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.

"The Viper V3 Pro has transformed my gameplay," said Zachary "zekken" Patrone, Pro Valorant player for Sentinels. "Its lightweight new design hands me an edge that feels almost unfair. It's a game-changer for esports pros."

Razer Viper V3 Pro, image credit: Razer.

Compared to the previous Viper mouse, the V3 Pro includes some fundamental redesigns based on player feedback and testing. This includes larger mouse feet, a smoother finish, and a gap between the side buttons. It's also the first Razer product to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), with the top shell comprising 85% PCR.

On a side note, I've been using the Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless as my go-to gaming mouse since it arrived in 2022, so I'm keen to go hands-on with this one. As an esports mouse focused on being ultra-lightweight, you lose out on things like RGB lighting, rubberized grips, and multiple profiles, but that's the price of pure performance.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is available now for $159.99 USD.

Here's a look at the specs.