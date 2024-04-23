Razer Kishi Ultra is a full-sized controller for iOS and Android with DualSense-like haptics

The Razer Kishi Ultra is a full-sized USB-C controller for Android and iOS devices with pro-grade features and new Razer Sensa HD Haptics technology.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 11 seconds read time

Razer's press releases are always fun because they use over-the-top language. For the new Razer Kishi Ultra, the company's latest and greatest USB-C gaming controller for Android and iPhone, Razer claims it will usher in a new era for mobile gaming to unlock 'the God-Tier.'

Razer Kishi Ultra, image credit: Razer.
Razer Kishi Ultra, image credit: Razer.

Of course, this is marketing speak, but look at the new flagship Razer Kishi Ultra; you'll be impressed by its specs, features, and build quality. Firstly, unlike the baseline Kishi or a Backbone controller, this is a full-sized gaming controller cut in half that you connect to either side of your smartphone or iPad Mini.

This is a clear distinction, as you're looking at the equivalent of a premium or pro-grade controller for Xbox or PlayStation. This means Razer has included excellent features like Hall Effect triggers, full-sized thumbsticks, programmable buttons, 3.5mm audio, 15W passthrough charging, Razer Chroma RGB, and Razer Sensa HD Haptics.

Razer confirms that the Razer Kishi Ultra is the company's first peripheral to include its new Sensa HD Haptics, providing "a multidirectional and immersive haptic experience that surpasses traditional console controllers." It's kind of like Sony's DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5. Razer will also make the SDK available to developers to add specific per-game support.

The Razer Kishi Ultra doubles as a weird looking PC controller, image credit: Razer.
The Razer Kishi Ultra doubles as a weird looking PC controller, image credit: Razer.

Mobile gaming is a massive market; millions of gamers play Call of Duty, Genshin Impact, and other titles on smartphones every day. There's a definite market for a device like the Razer Kishi Ultra. However, you'd want to be pretty serious about mobile gaming because it costs $149.99 USD.

And yes, you can use it with a PC - however, it looks weird with the controller halves separated by a support bar.

NEWS SOURCES:press.razer.com, razer.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

