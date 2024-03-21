NVIDIA rumored to prep RTX 4070, 4060 Ti and 4060 GPU refreshes, but don't get excited for them

New spins are apparently incoming but they won't change the spec, this is just NVIDIA ensuring it doesn't waste chips that can be repurposed to lower tiers.

NVIDIA may have new spins on its RTX 4070, 4060 Ti and 4060 graphics cards inbound, but if so, let's make it clear from the outset that these won't be anything interesting.

2

Different chips, same NVIDIA graphics cards (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

A tweet has surfaced from regular leaker MEGAsizeGPU claiming some new versions are planned by NVIDIA, but before you begin imagining some kind of 4060 Super (or indeed 4060 Ti Super), these graphics cards will keep the exact same specifications as the existing versions (if they're anything at all - add salt as ever).

So, what's the point of that? Well, they will have a different chip, with the changes being as follows:

NVIDIA RTX 4070: AD104-251 switched for AD103-175-KX

NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti: AD106-351 switched for AD104-150-KX

NVIDIA RTX 4060: AD107-400 switched for AD106-255

The new spin on the RTX 4070 is coming this month, apparently, and the others in April, we're told.

What's happening here is that NVIDIA is finding a use for higher-tier silicon that hasn't made the grade for models above the mentioned GPUs, using them in a lesser board.

In short, the difference between the graphics cards using the old chips and the new variants will be absolutely nothing.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the leaker suggests that NVIDIA may be facing more demand for the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060, at least over in Asia. Apparently in China there are shortages of these GPUs already in some areas - which may be something to do with a fresh spike of interest in mining.

As far as we're aware, however, this is only affecting CPUs thus far, with the Ryzen 9 7950X being used to mine more obscure cryptocurrencies like Qubic. Still, there could be a broader surge in mining interest that may affect GPU and processor availability alike in the future - but let's hope not. We've had quite enough of that extra pricing pressure on already expensive graphics cards in the past, we don't need to go through all that again.

Read more: NVIDIA's RTX 5000 GPUs on track for Q4 2024 launch but don't expect a Lovelace performance leap