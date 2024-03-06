NVIDIA cuts price of RTX 4060 Ti (16GB) GPU after AMD pressure, but it's unlikely to be enough

Considering the relative merits of the freshly reduced RX 7700 XT and the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, we don't feel the NVIDIA GPU is quite competitive enough yet.

It seems that NVIDIA is responding to mid-range pricing pressure from AMD, and has taken the hatchet to the price of the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, with this graphics card coming down close to the $400 mark in the US (or at least one model has).

2

MSI's Ventus 3X is the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model with the chunky price cut (Image Credit: MSI)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you've been following the discounts in this GPU bracket recently, you probably saw that AMD's RX 7700 XT has dropped down to $409 over at Newegg (following an official price cut to $419). There are two models at that cheaper price, from Sapphire (Pulse) and ASRock (Challenger).

That's a fair drop from the MSRP of $449 that the RX 7700 XT launched at, which at the time made the GPU look distinctly unfavorable compared to the more powerful 7800 XT which was only just over 10% more expensive.

However, with the 7800 XT still up close to its $499 recommended price, and the 7700 XT down to nearly $400 in the US, the latter makes a lot more sense, and is now a tempting buy.

Which is presumably why AMD engaged in this price cutting action in the first place.

NVIDIA isn't standing still, though, and as VideoCardz picked up, the MSI Ventus 3X GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB over at Newegg has been dropped to $419. That actually represents a multiple discount, though, with a $20 mail-in rebate and a $30 discount code needing to be applied (taking the price tag down from $469).

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB launched at an asking price of $499, as you may recall, and plenty of folks were very unhappy at the premium NVIDIA charged if you wanted this lower-tier Lovelace model with a more future-proofed VRAM loadout.

Not enough?

It's good to see NVIDIA taking action, of course, but even this price reduction isn't likely to sway PC gamers - we feel the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will need to be discounted even further before it starts to tempt buyers.

When compared to the RX 7700 XT, as mentioned the AMD graphics card is still slightly cheaper, and it's definitely the better performer for gaming overall. NVIDIA does give you the advantage with ray tracing, and DLSS 3 over FSR 3, but still - across the board with rasterization, particularly with some games, the 7700 XT is considerably ahead from the benchmarking comparisons we've seen.

Increased competitivity in the mid-range space might yet see further cuts applied here, perhaps on both sides, so we can keep our fingers crossed for more wins for the consumer in that respect.

Particularly as RDNA 4 graphics cards are rumored to not be too far off release (Q3 with any luck) and are threatening to really shake up the mid-range territory. All we'll get from NVIDIA this year, again if speculation is correct, is the RTX 5090 (but it promises to be an absolute stormer for the top-end).