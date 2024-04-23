TCL unveils flagship Q10K Mini-LED TV family: up to 98-inch 4K at 144Hz refresh

TCL expands its Mini-LED family of TVs with the new Q10K line: 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch Mini-LED TVs with 4K and super-smooth 144Hz refresh.

TCL has just unveiled its new flagship Q10K series Mini-LED family of TVs, aimed at the mid-range model market, with sizes ranging between 65-inch and a monster 98-inch, all with 4K resolutions and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We've seen the company unveiling new monster-sized TVs and gaming monitors over the last few months, but with the new Q10K series we have high-end Mini-LED panels that will be a huge upgrade for TV owners if they're moving into 4K 144Hz on a TV (which is awesome) and Mini-LED (which is beautiful).

Inside, TCL's new Q10K series features competitive mini-LED panels with multiple dimming zones depending on the screen size: from 1512 zones to a huge 2592 zones. The TVs feature a 4K 144Hz HVA panel with a maximum brightness of up to 3800 nits. TCL's new Q10K 4K Mini-LED TVs will be launched alongside the flagship Q10K Pro series as a more affordable TV.

What we're seeing TCL do differently with its new Mini-LED TVs is the panel output, where removing issues including backlight bleeding and the appearance of halos, is important. The new Q10K series uses hexagonal light-emitting chips that have a condensing effect, ensuring that owners get the best quality output, matching the highest standards on the market by competitors.

4

Hardware-wise, TCL's new Q10K uses a dedicated Linyao Chip M2, which works together with the in-house TXR chip from TCL, to increase image quality by calibrating the image at the pixel level. TCL includes multiple consumer-focused features with its new Q10K series, including 2.1.2-channel Hi-Fi audio, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

TCL includes 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for Wi-Fi 6 if you need high-speed wireless connectivity for your TV. The TCL Q10 K series Mini-LED TVs have 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up your PC, consoles, and other devices, with two of them rated at the fastest 48Gbps-impressive to see.

TCL Q10K Pro 65-inch : 7999 yuan / $1,100

TCL Q10K Pro 75-inch: 10,999 yuan / $1,520

TCL Q10K Pro 85-inch : 14,999 yuan / $2,070

TCL Q10K Pro 98-inch: 23,999 yuan / $3,313

The new TCL Q10K 4K Mini-LED TVs have been launched in China, but we don't know if they'll be launched worldwide just yet -- or under a different naming scheme. 98 inches of 4K 144Hz Mini-LED TV sounds amazing to me, it would be a monster setup with a next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 powering it.