TCL shows off new 31-inch 4K 120Hz dome-shaped OLED gaming monitor

TCL CSOT just announced a bunch of new displays, with its interesting new dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor for the PC.
The new gaming monitors were unveiled at DTC 2023 (Global Display Tech-ecosystem Conference 2023), which is being held in Wuhan, China (ooooh). The new gaming monitor features a 31-inch dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED panel, with the dome shape helping provide a "3D" feel to the monitor as it would wrap around your face more than a flat or even curved OLED panel.
We don't know much else about the new TCL gaming monitor outside of the 31-inch dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED panel, but I'd love to have my eyes in front of one. I reviewed the TCL C825 TV and walked away quite impressed with the 55-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED TV; fantastic if you've got a high-end GeForce RTX 4090 to use it with... games like Overwatch 2 and Alan Wake 2 would look astounding on it.
Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, said: "Through significant advancements in display technologies including LCD and OLED, we have achieved remarkable breakthroughs aimed at delivering a superior user experience. We will continue to provide high-quality products across various scenarios, collaborating closely with our industry partners".
In its press release, TCL explained its new: The World's First 65" 8K 120Hz IJP OLED Curved Monitor boasts an impressive 33 million pixels and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 7680 x 4320 and an 1800R curve, every pixel is viewed, and frame is perceived in a fully immersive environment. Through IJP OLED technology, the utilization rate of luminescent materials is increased by 2 times to 90%, reducing blue light radiation by 50%. Even in low grayscale images, the color gamut DCI-P3 value remains above 99%. Combined with millions of levels of contrast, this display features unparalleled color image quality.
The World's First 14" 2.8K IJP Hybrid OLED Notebook represents TCL CSOT's groundbreaking introduction of IJP OLED technology in notebooks, achieving a technological breakthrough of 240PPI in mass production. This display offers high resolution and a 30-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering high-definition picture quality down to the smallest details. Its thin and portable design, made possible by Hybrid OLED technology, makes it ideal for mobile lifestyles.